PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Multiple people including three children are critically injured following a three-vehicle crash Sunday night.

Crews are on the scene at Rt. 210- Indian Head Highway at Wilson Bridge Drive in Oxon Hill, Md.

Prince George’s County officials said two adults have been rescued so far, while three children remain trapped in the vehicle.

It is unclear how many people are hurt exactly and what the extent of their injuries are.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

