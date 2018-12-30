PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, MD. (WJZ) — Multiple people including three children are critically injured following a three-vehicle crash Sunday night.

U/D RT 210 2 adults extricated and being tended to by medics. 3 children remain trapped in vehicle. Helicopter requested and will land on SB RT 210. RT 210 is closed in both directions. #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) December 31, 2018

Crews are on the scene at Rt. 210- Indian Head Highway at Wilson Bridge Drive in Oxon Hill, Md.

Prince George’s County officials said two adults have been rescued so far, while three children remain trapped in the vehicle.

It is unclear how many people are hurt exactly and what the extent of their injuries are.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

