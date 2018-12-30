ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — Police are looking for a critically missing woman last seen earlier Sunday.

Carole Donohue, 74, was supposed to be traveling to Gambrills on Sunday, but did not arrive, police say.

She is 175 lbs with brown and grey hair and walks with a cane.

She may be driving a black 2018 Toyota CHR hatchback, with a Maryland tag 1MD2957.

Police say there are factors that make Carole a critically missing person.

Contact: Detectives at 410-260-3439 or 410-268-4141 if you have any information.

