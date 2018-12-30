  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens clinched a division win Sunday by defeating the Cleveland Browns.

The Ravens moved into the top spot in the AFC North with their win against the Chargers last Saturday, and it was up to a win against Cleveland or a Steeler’s loss to win the AFC North division.

Ravens Take Over Division Lead With Steelers’ Loss To The Saints

The Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 16-13, meaning the Ravens had to win to get into the playoffs, adding some heat to the team in the final moments of the game.

The Ravens will host the Chargers in Baltimore next weekend.

