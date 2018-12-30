BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A group of juveniles have been charged in a Saturday night disturbance in White Marsh.

Baltimore County Police were called to The Avenue at White Marsh at around 9:00 p.m. for a group of disorderly juveniles coming from White Marsh Mall.

Police say one male juvenile was charged with destruction of property and disorderly conduct in the 7900 block of Honeygo Boulevard. Additionally, two female juveniles were charged with assault involving an officer. An additional assault continues to be investigated.

The officer involved was not injured.

