BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As thousands of people prepare to celebrate New Years in Baltimore, police are also gearing up to keep everyone safe.

Baltimore City Police say officers will be dispersed all over the city, not just the Inner Harbor.

The department said safety is a top priority as 2019 closes in and that they’re ready for the celebrations.

“So again, we want people to come downtown,” said Baltimore City Police’s Jeremy Silbert. “we want them to have fun but we also want everyone to remain safe.”

The department says officers will be on land, on boats in the inner harbor, and even in the sky as hundreds of officers set to keep an eye out for one of Baltimore’s biggest celebrations.

“We will certainly have extra officers who are on patrol,” said Silbert. “not only in the downtown area but also throughout the city.”

There are several events planned across the city but the main celebrations start at 9 p.m. with musical performances at the amphitheater and fun for the kids.

An overcast day isn’t enough to put a damper on the anticipation

Fireworks are planned to go off at midnight from barges on the harbor and security measures are tight across the country.

New York will be using drone surveillance for the first time.

