BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Looking for a sublime Southeast Asian meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable Southeast Asian restaurants around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. The Red Boat Asian Fusion

PHOTO: JOONHO K./YELP

Topping the list is The Red Boat Asian Fusion. Located at 3 N. Eutaw St. downtown, the Vietnamese spot is the highest rated budget-friendly Southeast Asian restaurant in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 101 reviews on Yelp. This is one of four locations, with plans for two more restaurants in the works.

On the menu, look for a wide selection of fare, including hot dogs, banh mi sandwiches, pho, tacos, rice, salad and noodle bowls. Try the veggie pho with broccoli, cabbage, carrots and rice noodles, or opt for the Korean bulgogi beef banh mi that’s served with pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, cilantro and jalapeños.

2. Mekong Delta Cafe

PHOTO: LESLIE K./YELP

Next up is downtown’s Mekong Delta Cafe, situated at 222 N. Charles St. With four stars out of 166 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Mekong Delta Café offers a vast, low-priced selection of Vietnamese food. The entire menu is $10 or less. The options include fried rice, curry dishes, soup, vegetarian options and more. Expect to see dishes like grilled lemon grass beef rolls; Mekong shrimp served with vermicelli and fish sauce; crab and shrimp fried rice; and Mekong Delta crepes.

3. Chokchai Thai Food

PHOTO: CHOKCHAI THAI FOOD/YELP

Chokchai Thai Food, located at 6824 Harford Road, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Thai spot four stars out of 60 reviews.

Chokchai Thai Food serves appetizers, soup, salads, curry dishes, noodles and stir-fries. Standout menu options include the deep-fried Chokchai wings that are stuffed with crab meat, chicken and vegetables; a traditional stir-fry with meat, egg, red onions, carrots, sweet peas, bean sprouts and scallions in a black bean sauce; and the duck curry with green peppers, pineapples, sweet peas, snow peas, sweet basil, cherry tomatoes and lemon leaf in a red curry sauce.

During the week, Chokchai Thai Food has a lunch special for $7.95. Spring rolls, the veggie curry puff and chicken tom yum soup are included in the special.