PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., MD. (WJZ) — Three children are dead, and their parents are in critical condition at an area hospital following a crash Sunday night.

Police believe one of the drivers involved was drunk, but they were released following sobriety testing. Formal charges are pending as authorities continue with the investigation, toxicology testing, and reconstruction analysis.

Charges will be filed in consultation with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The wreck happened at 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, on Indian Head Highway near Wilson Bridge Dr. in Prince George’s Co.

U/D RT 210 2 adults extricated and being tended to by medics. 3 children remain trapped in vehicle. Helicopter requested and will land on SB RT 210. RT 210 is closed in both directions. #PGFD — Mark Brady (@PGFDPIO) December 31, 2018

The investigation by police found that a man driving a pick-up truck rear-ended a vehicle with three children and their parents inside.

After being rear-ended, the victims’ vehicle also hit another vehicle, which hit a fourth vehicle.

5-year-olds Alexander Mejia and Rosalie Mejia, along with 1-year-old Isaac Mejia, were killed upon impact.

Their parents were taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition after being extricated.

The driver of the truck, who police believe was intoxicated, was taken into custody for sobriety testing, but later released.

The preliminary investigation found that the crash happened just before an intersection where the family was either slowed or stopped behind two other vehicles at the light.

The pick-up truck landed on top of the family’s vehicle after the initial impact, police said.

Investigators found no skids marks on the road before the wreck.

Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski released the following statement:

“I am heartbroken over the loss of these three young innocent lives. The actions of a suspected drunk driver has ended in a lifetime of pain for this family. We work tirelessly to clear our roads of drivers who make the horrible decision to pick up their keys and drive while impaired. We have been conducting targeted DUI and speed enforcement across the county and stepped up our efforts in specific areas to include the 210 corridor as we neared the New Year’s Eve holiday. At the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP) awards program two weeks ago, I commended all of our local law enforcement for arresting more than 13,000 drunk drivers on our region’s roads annually. We are not only aware of this issue, we are actively engaged in this fight to take drunk drivers off the road and to hold them responsible. So it is difficult to describe how deeply frustrated I am, because, despite all of this work, a family is suffering beyond imagination. All of this because of one individual’s decision that placed the lives of all those around him in jeopardy when he got behind that wheel. It was a decision that ended in tragedy and it was a tragedy that didn’t need to be.”

Anyone who saw this wreck or who may have any additional information is asked to call investigators at (301) 731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS, text “PGPD plus your message” to CRIMES (274637) on your cell phone or go to http://www.pgcrimesolvers.com.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook