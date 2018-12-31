BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are working to find who fatally shot a man New Year’s Eve morning in Baltimore.

The shooting happened at 10:20 a.m., in the unit block of West 20th St.

Responding officers found a man who had been shot in the body.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No further details have been released.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call police at (410)396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

