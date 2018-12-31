ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A investigation was opened after a 17-year-old male went to the hospital with a gun shot wound.

Annapolis Police said officers responded for reports of a shooting in the unit block of Bens Drive Sunday at 8:26 p.m. They did not locate any victims or a suspect.

At 8:50 p.m. they were called to the hospital. The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital by family members. Police said his injury was not life threatening.

Officials believe the shooting occurred outside on Bens Drive or Marc Court.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.

