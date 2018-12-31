ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a homicide that happened Sunday night after a man broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend and assaulted her current boyfriend.

Officers were called around 8:00 p.m. to a home in the 100 block of Bennett Rd. for a reported disturbance involving a gun.

There, detectives were able to determine that 62-year-old Joseph Principio had come to the home belonging to his ex-girlfriend while she and her current boyfriend were inside.

Principio, armed with a handgun, forced his way inside the home after his ex-girlfriend had answered the door. He then began attacking the current boyfriend after making his way inside.

During the fight, the current boyfriend was able to hold Principio down until police arrived.

The handgun was recovered by the officers on the scene. No one suffered any injuries from gunfire and police believe that the gun wasn’t fired during the fight.

After being taken to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center, Principio was pronounced dead.

The current boyfriend was taken to a local hospital to treat injuries to his upper body and arms. He is expected to survive.

Detectives are currently waiting on an autopsy to be performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook