BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Downtown Baltimore is rocking with the weather not stopping people from coming out and ringing 2019 in.

Dressed to impress and ready to celebrate New Year’s Eve, thousands are expected to ring in 2019 at Power Plant Live! in downtown Baltimore.

With live music, drinks, and food to spare, organizers say there’s a good reason the party is the Mid-Atlantic’s biggest New Year’s Eve event.

“We have ten different venues that you can go to,” said Power Plant’s Liz Csanady. “Some are nightclubs, some are country bars, so a little bit of everything.”

While the wet weather isn’t ideal, there’s no stopping those eager to say goodbye to 2018.

“This is a big party,” said one partygoer. “We’re excited about it.”

Even those with no reason to complain are ready to put out the party favors and see the balloons drop to embrace the start of a new year.

And of course, what would New Year’s Eve be without a few resolutions? Some revelers seek to improve relationships with loved ones or to better themselves physically and mentally.

Some just wish the rain to stop.

“A little less rain would be great.” said a partygoer.

Well, there’s always next year.

Goodbye 2018, and hello New Year 2019.

