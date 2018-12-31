WATCH LIVEWJZ's New Year's Eve Special
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drinking to ring in 2019? It’s what many do, but don’t get behind the wheel.

Here are some safe ride options for you in Baltimore.

LYFT: Get a free Lyft ride up to $15. Visit www.soberide.com for a code.

UBER: Sign up for Uber and get your first ride free (up to $15) when you use the code MILLERTIME18

AAA: According to AAA, the following groups are providing sober rides in our area. A full list is on AAA.com 

ANNAPOLIS
Be My DD
Phone: 1-877-823-6933
Hours: 24/7
Details: A driver takes you home in your own vehicle
http://www.bemydd.com/our_services

BALTIMORE
Safe Ride Solutions
Hours: 24/7
Details: For corporations only with membership – fees apply
https://www.saferidesolutions.net/index.html

Be My DD
Phone: 1-877-823-6933
Hours: 24/7
Details: A driver takes you home in your own vehicle
http://www.bemydd.com/our_services

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION: Baltimore has several options for public transportation. You can find the schedules below:

Bus | Light Rail | Metro Subway

FREE SOBER RIDES: Free sober rides offered in Baltimore on New Years Eve! Call 1-877-963-TAXI (8294) for a free ride home. Be smart, be safe, and have a good time!

