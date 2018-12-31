  • WJZ 13On Air

By Marty Bass
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I love wearing a tux on New Year’s Eve. I got into that habit while doing New Year’s Eve broadcasts during the Jerry Turner era here at WJZ. Jerry always wore a dinner jacket on air on the 31st of December. A tip of a hat to a legend!

I will be wearing a rain coat over this tux today, and tonight, as the outlook of a wet New Year’s Eve is, sorry to say, coming true. #Ihateitwhenweareright. Wet in another form, fog, started this day in a big way in many spots. It’s a warm southerly flow moving over the Mid-Atlantic that is the reason for the fog, and rain later. At least the first 7 days of the year will be mild day and night. Well above normal at times.

In the words of that legendary Rolling Stones song, “You can’t always get what you want. But if you try sometimes you get what you need.” And in January, (sounds weird already saying that month), mild temps are what we need.

Have a safe, happy, and healthy, AND given this year’s record rainfall total-DRY 2019.

MB!

