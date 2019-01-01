WJZ’s Annual Black History Oratory Competition begins on January 1, 2019 and is open to all Maryland high school students in grades 9-12.

Students select one of the designated motivational quotes by Ray Lewis, Romare Bearden or Michelle Obama, and write an original essay.

“Wins and losses come a dime a dozen. But effort? Nobody can judge that. Because effort is between you and you.” Ray Lewis

“Art is the soul of a people.” Romare Bearden

“You should never view your challenges as a disadvantage. Instead, it’s important for you to understand that your experience facing and overcoming adversity is actually one of your biggest advantages.” Michelle Obama

Download the rules and application form and enter by January 31, 2019 by 11:59pm.

For details, call Susan Otradovec, WJZ’s Public Affairs Manager, 410-578-7570.

WJZ Oratory Application Form 2019

WJZ Black History Month Oratory Competition Rules 2019