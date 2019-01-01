  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Joel Fitzgerald, Local TV, new police commissioner, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city council has released a 216-page report on their visit to Fort Worth, Texas to vet the police commissioner candidate — Joel Fitzgerald.

City councilman Bernard Young tweeted the report Tuesday morning.

FULL REPORT: Background Interviews on Dr_Joel Fitzgerald

“The purpose of the delegation’s trip to Fort Worth and subsequent interviews was to inform the Baltimore City Council as it prepared to conduct confirmation hearings for Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, Mayor Catherine Pugh’s nominee to lead the Baltimore City Police Department,” Young tweeted.

Young said a licensed court reporter was used to create the transcripts from two separate meetings at local churches.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s