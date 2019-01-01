BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city council has released a 216-page report on their visit to Fort Worth, Texas to vet the police commissioner candidate — Joel Fitzgerald.

City councilman Bernard Young tweeted the report Tuesday morning.

FULL REPORT: Background Interviews on Dr_Joel Fitzgerald

Here's a copy of the background interviews a City Council delegation conducted on @MayorPugh50's nominee to lead @BaltimorePolice: https://t.co/nEgIQ7Pxym — Bernard C Jack Young (@prezjackyoung) January 1, 2019

“The purpose of the delegation’s trip to Fort Worth and subsequent interviews was to inform the Baltimore City Council as it prepared to conduct confirmation hearings for Dr. Joel Fitzgerald, Mayor Catherine Pugh’s nominee to lead the Baltimore City Police Department,” Young tweeted.

Young said a licensed court reporter was used to create the transcripts from two separate meetings at local churches.

