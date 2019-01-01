BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Firefighters Union is letting local residents know about two fire units that are out of service, and added that response times may be affected because of it.

The Baltimore City Fire Department refuted that claim, saying the units being out of service “does not impede our ability to provide emergency services to the citizens of Baltimore City.”

Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 tweeted that Baltimore City Fire Department truck #12, at 3906 Liberty Heights Ave., has been out of service since Dec. 24.

PUBLIC SAFETY ANNOUNCEMENT

Baltimore City fire Department Truck #12 located @ the 3906 Liberty Heights has been out of service in your community since Dec. 24th. This is due to the lack of properly operating trucks. Response times may be affected.@IAFFNewsDesk @MolotovFlicker — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) January 1, 2019

They added that Truck Company #27, located at 5500 Reisterstown Rd., has been out of service since Monday.

Because of the units being out of service, the fire department moved a unit from 1229 Bush St. in Pigtown to the Liberty Heights area.

“You may ask, how does this impact me and our community?,” the union said in a statement. “This delay in apparatus results in increased response times from other fire companies within the City.”

A spokesperson for the Baltimore City Fire Department sent the following release about the units being out of service:

“There are currently units that are out of service however that does not impede our ability to provide emergency services to the citizens of Baltimore City in the event there are emergencies. When there is a Fire Engine or Fire Truck out of service, we employ our reserve units. If reserve units are not available, then we have Suppression Support Units and additional medic units available to provide services. “The last thing we would want is for our community to be alarmed or doubt our ability to save them. We’re an organization that provides emergency services everyday— and we are more than prepared and well equipped to do so.”

