BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore ended 2018 with 309 murders in the city, down from 342 in 2017.

One of the last people killed in Baltimore in 2018 was a 17-year-old.

The teen was shot around 10:03 p.m. on New Year’s Eve in the 4500 block of Green Rose Lane.

There were seven shootings total overnight. A 14-year-old was also grazed by a bullet just after the new year and just steps away from the Inner Harbor celebration.

