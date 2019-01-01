LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Hazmat crews and police responded to BWI airport Tuesday afternoon after several passengers reported feeling ill in the baggage area.

According to BWI officials, an investigation determined there was no danger.

#BWI Fire and Rescue Dept, law enforcement, & mutual aid responded to report of possible hazardous material in airport baggage claim. Investigation determined there was no danger. There was no impact to airline flight operations & the scene was secured. — BWI Marshall Airport (@BWI_Airport) January 1, 2019

BWI also reports there was no impacts on flights in or out of the airport.

New Year’s Day is a big travel day as many people are returning home from their Christmas holidays.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest.

