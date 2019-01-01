Filed Under:Baltimore, BWI, Hazmat, Local TV, Talkers

LINTHICUM, Md. (WJZ) — Hazmat crews and police responded to BWI airport Tuesday afternoon after several passengers reported feeling ill in the baggage area.

According to BWI officials, an investigation determined there was no danger.

BWI also reports there was no impacts on flights in or out of the airport.

New Year’s Day is a big travel day as many people are returning home from their Christmas holidays.

This story is developing, stay with WJZ for the latest.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s