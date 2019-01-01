  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — When the Ravens take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Lamar Jackson will become the youngest ever quarterback to start an NFL playoff game.

Jackson will start Sunday’s AFC Wild Card matchup after leading the Ravens to the playoffs after becoming the team’s starter during their week 11 game against the Bengals.

Jackson took over as starting quarterback after Joe Flacco got injured, but has kept his job by going 6-1 to close out the year.

According to Pro-Football-Reference.com, Micheal Vick is currently the youngest quarterback to ever start an NFL playoff game, at 22 years and 192 days old, but Jackson will be 21 years and 364 days old when he leads the Ravens against the Chargers on Sunday.

