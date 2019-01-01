BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 44-year-old man was arrested and charged early Tuesday morning after police said he discharged a weapon into the air.

According to Baltimore police, officers were called to the 1200 block of N. Luzerne Avenue just after midnight.

The officers stopped and arrested Gary Watts of the same block.

Police seized a loaded .44 Mag revolver, a loaded 9mm handgun with an obliterated serial number, and a loaded assault rifle from Watts.

Watts is waiting to appear in front of a judge in the case.

