BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles were ranked the worst sports team of 2018.

According to the blog FiveThirtyEight, the Orioles were has the 6th worst season in the MLB since 2000.

The Orioles didn’t rank the worst just among baseball teams, but among all sports teams — football, baseball, and basketball — college and national. The blog used its ELO ranking system to make its picks.

Other teams among the worst: Detroit Tigers, Miami Marlins and the Chicago White Sox. The worst NFL team according to the blog was the Arizona Cardinals and the worst NBA team was the Phoenix Suns.

The Orioles, who ended the season 47-115, earned the no. 1 pick in 2019’s draft.

FiveThirtyEight named the Boston Red Sox the number 1 team of the year and ranked the Super Bowl winning Philadelphia Eagles no. 10 behind their Super Bowl opponents, the New England Patriots, at no. 8.

WJZ Sports Director Mark Viviano said that 2019 would be a rebuilding year for the Orioles with their new manager Mike Elias. Viviano wished the team luck in the year ahead.

