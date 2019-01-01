NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A man and woman wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in suburban Maryland have been arrested in Delaware and face murder charges.

Delaware State Police said Monday that 36-year-old Larence Godfrey and 41-year-old Michelle Godfrey of Washington D.C. are in custody in Delaware pending extradition to Maryland.

Police said the pair were arrested Saturday after their vehicle, an orange Chevrolet HHR, was seen outside an apartment complex in Newark.

The Godfreys are charged with murder in the shooting death Friday of 31-year-old Eric Smith Jr. of Seat Pleasant, Maryland. Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, say the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between Larence Godfrey and the victim.

Escaped Inmate Found At Prince George’s Co. Home

In 2014, Larence Godfrey was arrested after police said he escaped a minimum-security prison for several hours.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)