Our wet 2018 is finally behind us! With nearly 72 inches of rain, which was almost 30 inches above normal, we can only hope 2019 will not repeat!

It precipitated on 50% of the days last year!

This week of January 2019 will feature milder than average temperatures, but also more chances of some rain once again.

Late Wednesday night, and again late Friday into Saturday, expect more rain in the region.

By Sunday however, just in time for the Ravens wild card game, we expect more sunshine and temps near 50 degrees!

Go Ravens!

Bob Turk