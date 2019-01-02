FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Five dogs rescued from the fire at Middletown Valley Beagles Kennel on Christmas Eve have been released Tuesday after receiving life-saving medical care from CARE Veterinary Center.

The fire claimed the lives of 15 beagles and several other animals.

Five of the 21 dogs rescued from the fire suffered from severe burns and smoke inhalation. The injured dogs were taken to the CARE Veterinary Center on Thursday for evaluation and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy treatments.

Upon their arrival, the five beagles were immediately examined by veterinarian Brenda Austin, MS, DACVS- SA.

“As soon as the patients arrived at CARE, our team began determining the extent of their injuries and administering emergency treatment,” Austin said.

Austin said the dogs have a long way to go, but that the advanced therapy option is a painless and non-invasive treatment that will greatly improve their chance at survival.

