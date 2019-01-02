BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Fire Department put out a fire at a group home in the 5000 block of Harford Rd early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the flames broke out around 5 a.m. The home housed 11 people. 10 occupants made it out safely but one person is unaccounted for.

#BREAKING: 2 alarm fire broke out around 5am at a group home on Harford Road in #Baltimore, 10 people made it out safely, crews are still searching for one more person. @wjz #WJZ pic.twitter.com/Ok2TT3Oskt — Tracey Leong (@TraceyWJZ) January 2, 2019

Officials said it’s too early to know if that person was inside the home at the time of the fire. As of 6:30 a.m. crews were searching the home to see if the resident was inside.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Harford Rd is closed in the area while crews finish working.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook