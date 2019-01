BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Johns Hopkins head football coach Jim Margraff died suddenly on Wednesday.

The university’s athletic department confirmed in a statement that Margraff passed away at the age of 58.

Margraff just finished his 29th season as head coach, and he was the all-time winningest coach in Johns Hopkins football history.

He was also recently named the Division III football coach of the year.

