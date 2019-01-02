  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland Powerball, Pasadena

PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A Pasadena couple has been playing the Mega Millions and Powerball games for years and the 2018 holiday season finally treated them to not one, but two presents in a row.

The couple, who prefer to be known as “Happy Winners” won a stocking stuffer prize, which the 54-year-old husband used to buy their winning Powerball ticket the day after Christmas.

He then forgot about it until Dec. 30 when he finally checked his numbers and found that he had hit four of the five white balls, and the Power Ball, doubling the $50,000 in winnings to $100,000.

They celebrated the win with a seafood dinner.

The Happy Winners plan to use the winnings to pay off bills and then save what’s leftover in the bank.

