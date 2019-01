PRINCE GEORGE’S CO., Md. (WJZ) — Maryland police have found that a threat made against several schools is not credible.

The Prince George’s County Police Department has identified the person who made a threat that was posted on social media about Bladensburg High School, Parkdale High School, and William Wirt Middle School.

The threat was found to not be credible.

UPDATE on schools threat: the suspect who sent threat against Bladensburg & Parkdale High Schools and William Wirt MS has been identified. The threat is not credible. More info soon. — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 2, 2019

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook