FERNDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are investigating a robbery and attempted carjacking at a 7-Eleven in Ferndale.

According to police, officers responded to the 7-Eleven at 7179 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard for a report of a robbery on New Year’s Day around 3:30 p.m.

A store employee told police that a suspect entered the store and demanded money. The clerk opened the register and the suspect took a small amount of money.

As the suspect was fleeing, the person allegedly confronted a customer in the parking lot and threatened to shoot them if they did not give them a ride.

The customer refused and the suspect fled on foot.

Officers scoured the area and found the suspect nearby. No weapon was used and no injuries were reported.

Samuel Edwards Phillips, 32, of no fixed address was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery, two counts of second-degree assault, theft less than $100, carjacking and armed robbery.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook