TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police is asking for help in finding a missing Towson woman with Down Syndrome.

Police say 34-year-old Jode Litchfield of the 500 block of West Chesapeake Ave, was last seen at 6 p.m. Tuesday night and may be in Baltimore City.

Litchfield has brown eyes and short brown hair. She also has reduced cognitive functions.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call police at (410) 307-2020 or 911.

