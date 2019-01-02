BALTIMORE (WJZ) — In a partnership with the Maryland Food Bank, the Enoch Patt Free Library is holding their newly-named “Food or Friends” program during the month of January.

The program replaces the popular “Food for Fines” program and runs Jan. 2 – 31.

Library customers can take $1 off of their fines for donating one can of food. The donation covers lost or stolen materials charges or replacement library card fees.

There is a donation cap of $50 per customer for the month.

Cans must be unopened and unexpired. No glass containers will be accepted.

Last year, Pratt Library collected 7,411 pounds of food which helped feed more than 6,000 Marylanders.

For more information visit the Enoch Pratt Free Library’s website.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook