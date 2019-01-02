BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens fever is sweeping through Baltimore and as the team enters the playoffs for the first time since the 2014 season, local businesses are feeling the victory too.

Fans are buying up seats inside the stadium for Sunday but outside the stadium and around the region, restaurants and Ravens shops are feeling the purple playoff payoff.

“The whole of Baltimore comes behind the team,” said Raven Fever’s Dan McClure.

Restaurants like Pappas in Parkville are readying for a crowd of excited Ravens fans Sunday afternoon, with TVs visible from nearly every seat at the bar.

“I’m expecting, you know, one of our biggest crowds, said Pappas Bar Manager, Belinda Liller. “You know, it’s been a while. So I’m very excited about it.”

With buckets of beer on hand, bartenders are making plenty of orange crushes.

Bird-backers crowding the bar come game-time will bring a boost to business.

“It’s incredibly important for our community because we all get together for a common purpose and we love the Ravens,” said Steve Pappas, owner of Pappas Bar.

That love is no more obvious than at Ravens Fever in Towson, where division championship shirts are selling fast.

“We sell at the game Sunday,” said McClure. “We’ve been busy here in Towson all week, and we open our pop-up shop Ravens Fever at White Marsh mall tomorrow for the weekend.”

Fans have especially been scooping up Lamar Jackson gear and custom shirts as they, and local businesses, ride a wave of Ravens excitement into the post-season.

