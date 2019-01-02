WALKERSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a kidnapping and assault that occurred outside a fitness gym Wednesday afternoon in Frederick County.

Jason M. Bittner, 35, of Woodbine, Md., is charged with kidnapping, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

Bittner has been taken to the Frederick County Adult Detention Center for processing and to wait for his initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Maryland state troopers responded to a report of a kidnapping at a fitness gym in the 8400 block of Woodsboro Pike in Walkersville, Md.

Troopers contacted the woman who had reported she had been followed to the location by her ex-boyfriend, identified as the suspect.

She said when she got to the gym, the suspect forced her into his vehicle without her consent and took her phone.

The victim reported the suspect then drove around the area recklessly, threatening to harm her by causing a head-on collision.

The victim said after about 30 minutes, the suspect drove back to the gym and she was able to exit the vehicle.

Troopers found the suspect in the area of Revelation Avenue. He was held, interviewed and then arrested and charged.

