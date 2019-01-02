Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Mega Millions

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While no one in Maryland won the $425 million Mega Millions New Year’s Day drawing, 35 wallets got a little fatter thanks to smaller $500 prizes.

The winning $425 million ticket was sold in New York and the winner has yet to claim his prize. If they take the lump sum option, they’ll get $254 million.

Other winners include four people in Delaware, one person whose winning ticket is worth $10,000 and three other $500 winners.

The next drawing for the Mega Millions drawing is Friday night for a $40 million jackpot.

