BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — Former Baltimore Police Department spokesman T.J. Smith has taken the role of press secretary for Baltimore County.

Smith resigned from his position with the police department in Oct. 2018.

County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Smith as part of his “leadership team,” along with Rhoda Benjamin being named Director of Human Resources, Jeff Mayhew being named Acting Director of Planning, and Mike Mohler being named Acting Director of Permits, Approvals and Inspections.

“We are working to make Baltimore County more innovative, transparent, and responsive to the needs of residents and communities, and that requires assembling a top notch leadership team. These individuals will play a critical role in our efforts to build a better Baltimore County together,” Olszewski said in a release.

