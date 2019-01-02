DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — The Department of Public Works confirms up to 30 homes are without water Wednesday night following a water main break in Dundalk.

The call came from 7402 St. Patricia Ct. in Dundalk, DPW says.

DPW sent out an inspector to the scene Wednesday evening, along with a valve truck to turn off the water. They said they were unsure if they could make a repair by the end of the night.

Those living around the area are grateful it wasn’t worse, that the ordeal has been a minor inconvenience.

However, the aftermath created a small pond in front of Kim Rapski’s home.

“It’s a mess,” Rapski said. “We didn’t hear anything, we just saw the rushing water,”

A WJZ viewer sent in pictures of the barely visible cul-de-sac as murky, muddy water flooded the road.

There were no cars around, which homeowners said was no coincidence. Those in the area decided to play it safe and move their cars to a nearby lot.

Homeowners said the water has never gushed like a geyser, but flowed enough to make them nervous.

Baltimore City Department of Public Works crews were able to shut the water off to prevent further flooding.

“It was all the way up the curb level all the way around the edge of the court, and you can see where the street has sunk in. It either sunk or risen on one side of the seam, the water seam,” Rapski said.

The up to 30 homes will be without water until repair work can be done.

