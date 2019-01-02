BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A guy that has been one of my best friends since we were 5, yearly on New Year’s Eve, sends me, and another friend, his proverb for the new year. Been doing it for decades. He texts the words, “wait for it…” then an hour later the new saying arrives. This year, (and I do need to clean it up a bit), “Heck with routine in 2019!” He nailed it.

Nature must have gotten that text too because there is nothing routine, yet, about January. The extended outlook now goes through the eighth. And the headline would be MILD! Normal are 42 and 25 degrees. Dayside we will be mostly near or at 50°. At night only one overnight temp near normal and that would be 30° tomorrow night.

We know cold is on the way, it is what it is. But enjoy a calm start to the year and the early part of Winter.

MB

