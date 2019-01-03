BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police report two men in their twenties were shot early Thursday morning.

Police said they responded to the 5300 block of Frankford Avenue for a shooting around 1:15 a.m. Once there they found a 21-year-old with gunshot wounds in his upper torso. He was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

Officials said a preliminary investigation revealed the victim was standing on the block near a black Honda Accord with two unknown males inside. The passenger tried to pull the victim inside the car and eventually shot him. The victim was able to escape and ran away.

About an hour later at 2:25 a.m., officers responded to a hospital after a man walked in with gunshot wounds to his left arm and leg. He is in stable condition and police expect him to make a full recovery.

Shooting detectives learned that the victim was on Callow Avenue when he was approached and robbed by two unknown black males. Police said one of the suspects then shot the victim.

The victim flagged down a car and got a ride to the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding these shootings is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2221 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

