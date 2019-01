BALTIMORE (WJZ) — 200 tickets to the Ravens playoff game are now available for purchase after the Los Angeles Chargers returned the tickets from their allotment.

Sunday’s Wild Card playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium is set to kickoff at 1:05 p.m.

Those tickets can be purchased on www.Baltimoreravens.com/tickets.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook