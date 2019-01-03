ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest.

Any novice or professional photographer can enter. The photographers don’t have to be from Maryland, but the photograph should be taken in the state.

“Entries can include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, fauna, flora, insects, natural phenomena, outdoor recreation, scenic landscapes, weather or wildlife,” DNR said on it’s website.

Judges will choose first, second and third place winners. Social media users will also choose a fan favorite.

Last year, more than 4,300 photos were submitted by more than 800 photographers.

The winning photo in 2018 was by Kevin Moore of a blue heron.

To learn more about the contest, click here.

