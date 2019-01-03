  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:annual photo contest, Maryland Department Of Natural Resources, Photography

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is accepting entries for its annual photo contest.

Any novice or professional photographer can enter. The photographers don’t have to be from Maryland, but the photograph should be taken in the state.

“Entries can include images from anywhere in Maryland featuring birds, fauna, flora, insects, natural phenomena, outdoor recreation, scenic landscapes, weather or wildlife,” DNR said on it’s website.

Judges will choose first, second and third place winners. Social media users will also choose a fan favorite.

Last year, more than 4,300 photos were submitted by more than 800 photographers.

The winning photo in 2018 was by Kevin Moore of a blue heron.

30875336398 0d5685fd0f Calling All Photographers. DNRs Annual Photo Contest Accepting Entries

2018 Photo Contest Grand Prize Winner, “Little Blue Heron Ready to Pounce” by Kevin Moore (via MDNR)

To learn more about the contest, click here. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s