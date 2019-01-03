CANTON, OH. (WJZ) — The Ravens’ own Ed Reed is among the list of finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019.

The 15 Modern-Era finalists for the class of 2019 includes five individuals who are finalists for the first time.

Ravens’ safety Ed Reed has made that list.

The annual Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee Meeting will be held February 2 in Atlanta when the 48-person selection committee meets to elect the class of 2019.

Reed was first selected in the first round, 24th overall, in the 2002 NFL Draft, and was noted as NFL’s top interceptor in 2004, 2008 and 2010 to become just the second player in NFL history to lead NFL in interceptions three times.

He also spent seasons with the Houston Texans and New York Jets in 2013.

After spending the entire 2014 year out of football, Reed announced his retirement on May 6, 2015. He signed a one-day contract with the Ravens and officially retired on May 7, 2015.