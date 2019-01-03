  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) —  Police are investigating a Thursday morning homicide in east Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 700 block of East Biddle St. at 10:07 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Once there, the officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper and lower body.

Arriving medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

