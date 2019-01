BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Dozens of students from Baltimore’s Monarch Academy delivered more than 1,000 letters and petitions to the office of Mayor Catherine Pugh and City Council President Jack Young on Thursday.

The petitions are critical of the Baltimore City Public School’s recommendation to close Monarch Academy, a charter school for children from kindergarten to eighth grade.

The final vote on the decision is next week.

