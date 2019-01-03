(CBS NEWS) — Netflix is warning fans about the risks of a new social media challenge inspired by its hit movie “Bird Box.” Netflix tweeted in all caps: “PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

The R-rated film stars Sandra Bullock, who plays a mother fleeing from a sinister force that turns anyone who sees it suicidal. She and her children don blindfolds to make their escape. Last week, Netflix bragged “Bird Box” was one of its most popular films ever. But now that fans are going to dangerous lengths to parody this make-believe thriller, the company is urging them to keep their eyes open to the very real risks.

