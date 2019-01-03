  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Netflix

(CBS NEWS) — Netflix is warning fans about the risks of a new social media challenge inspired by its hit movie “Bird Box.” Netflix tweeted in all caps: “PLEASE DO NOT HURT YOURSELVES WITH THIS BIRD BOX CHALLENGE. We don’t know how this started, and we appreciate the love, but Boy and Girl have just one wish for 2019 and it is that you not end up in the hospital due to memes.”

The R-rated film stars Sandra Bullock, who plays a mother fleeing from a sinister force that turns anyone who sees it suicidal. She and her children don blindfolds to make their escape. Last week, Netflix bragged “Bird Box” was one of its most popular films ever. But now that fans are going to dangerous lengths to parody this make-believe thriller, the company is urging them to keep their eyes open to the very real risks.

Read more at CBSNEWS.COM

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s