ABERDEEN, MD. (WJZ) — Two seventh grade female students from Aberdeen Middle School were referred to Juvenile Services on January 2 for threats of mass violence and disturbing school operations.

On December 28, 2018, the two students reportedly collaborated to send an anonymous bomb threat using the social media app, LIPSI.

The message was sent to various students from the middle school. A student and a parent of another student who received the threat told the School Resource Officer to alert authorities of the threat.

The School Resource Officer then began investigating the threat and spoke to several students and their parents. It was determined that one of the students who claimed to have received the threat was the student who wrote the message.

Multiple public safety resources were deployed during the investigation, including the Maryland State Police explosive detection dogs and resources from other allied law enforcement who responded to help the investigation.

The Aberdeen Police Department reminded parents in their statement to educate their children about the seriousness of making hoax bomb threats and the consequences of doing so.

