COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) —  University of Maryland police are asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects involved in separate theft and burglary incidents last year.

The first suspect is a man police said committed three burglaries on Oct. 22, Nov. 21, and Dec. 8 at the University Book Center located inside the Stamp Student Union

burglary suspect 2 Burglary, Theft Suspects Sought By University Of Maryland Police

Burglary Suspect Photo Courtesy of the University of Maryland Police Department

The second suspect is said by police to be a person of interest in a theft that happened between Nov. 13 and 14.

theft suspect 1 Burglary, Theft Suspects Sought By University Of Maryland Police

Theft Suspect Photo Courtesy of the University of Maryland Police Department

A UMD student told police on Nov. 14 that her credit and debit cards were stolen from her wallet that was in an office at the A.V. Williams Building.

The cards were used at local businesses.

Anyone with information on either of the suspects is urged to call UMPD at (301) 405-3555.

