COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — The University of Maryland Police Department is asking for the community’s help Thursday in identifying a suspect wanted on a fourth-degree sex offense charge.

The man is wanted for an unlawful touching incident that happened Dec. 17, 2018.

A UMD student reported to police at 12:09 p.m. that she was walking back to her home when the suspect came up to her near the Chapel and started walking with her.

During the walk, the suspect touched the woman in a sexual manner. She left the area and called police.

The suspect was last seen in the 8400 block of Baltimore Ave. in College Park.

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s identity is urged to call UMPD at (301) 405-3555.

