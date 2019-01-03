COLUMBIA, SC (WJZ) — A South Carolina photographer’s unique photo shoot went viral over the weekend.

Southern Stitched Photography posted pictures of her best friend celebrating her 28th birthday.

“Because your best friend only turns 336 months once,” the photographer posted on Dec. 29.

The photos show Nicole Ham, of Nashville, Tenn., swaddled and laying across a backdrop surrounded by vines and roses.

Nicole also has a sign next to her marking her age in months (336) and with her love of champagne, hate of datain in 2018 and it says Go Tigers in reference to her alma mater, Clemson.

Nicole reposted the images on her Facebook page, stating:

i’m 336 months old today! things i love:

•champagne

•paper straws

•clemson football

things i hate:

•dating in 2018

•paper straws

•pedal taverns i have all of my teeth (thank god) and i sleep for 8-10 hours a night!

The photo is obviously poking fun at the images seen on social media often of newborns or babies marking monthly milestones — and many moms take efforts to snap the perfect image.

If anything, Nicole and her friend seem to have a great sense of humor.

