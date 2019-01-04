BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police report a 24-year-old man was shot in the neck and chest on the 300 block of High Street Friday morning.

Police responded to the area around 8:03 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital and his condition is currently unknown. Officials said he was shot by an unidentified black male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Another shooting happened earlier in the morning. Police said they responded to the East 21st at Calvert Street for a report of a shooting around 2:56 a.m.

They found a 34-year-old man who had been shot in the arm. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was walking in the 2000 block of North Calvert Street when he was approached by two unidentified suspects wearing dark clothing and hoodies. The suspects said they were robbing him and shot him.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking for anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook