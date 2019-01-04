Filed Under:Baltimore, Horseshoe Casino, Local TV, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking to locate 29-year-old Chaz Alphonzo Faltz.

Faltz resides in the 1900 block of Harman Avenue, and was last seen December 28, 2018 at around 12 a.m., wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white lettering.

He reportedly drives a 2005 Black Nissan Pathfinder with tinted windows and Maryland tag number 2DK1480. He is around 5’10” and weighs around 170 lbs.

Faltz frequents the Horseshoe Casino, police say.

If you know the whereabouts of Chaz Alphonzo Faltz please dial 911.

